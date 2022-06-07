Previous
Scorpionfly by skipt07
Scorpionfly

After a rain, I went outside to try and photograph wildflowers that has water droplets on them when I spotted this insect. I had to look it up to see what it was. As it turned out, it's a Scorpion Fly. I guess because of the tail having what appears to be a stinger that isn't really a stinger after all.
The curved 'tail' of a male Scorpionfly ends in a bulge that appears to have a stinger at the tip. This resemblance to scorpion tails led to their common name, though the association is only visual, not functional. The bulging end of the male's 'tail' is its reproductive organ. It is not a stinger and the insect cannot sting with it. It is used when mating to fertilize eggs inside a willing female after courting her with an acceptable gift of food and wooing her with his pheromone. [BoB]
7th June 2022

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two. It's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely markings and delicately captured.
June 9th, 2022  
Lesley ace
What an interesting creature. Such a lovely capture.
June 9th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Really show details well contracting on the green.
June 9th, 2022  
