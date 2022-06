Buggies, Buggies and More Buggies

The local Amish community held an auction to raise money for Amish in need of financial aid. That could be to pay for medical expenses or to help a widow. We had forgotten about the event and happened to be going to a Dollar General which is across the street from the auction. It was wall-to-wall people, cars, and buggies. This is only a portion of the buggies parked in the area.