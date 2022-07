Pretty Yellow Flowers

A friend of ours has been telling us about some flowers he has in a flower bed at his home. They open during the evening and they only last during the night. In the morning they close back up and die. I went over twice now to video them as they opened. The first night I forgot my camera card. Dummy!

I went back twice after that. On the second visit as I got out of my car, I saw these growing along his driveway. So I photographed them. I need to ask him what they are. [BoB]