Previous
Next
Gone To Seed by skipt07
182 / 365

Gone To Seed

This plant started out with yellow flowers. The lower pods are the flowers closed up. Then one of the flowers went to seed. It has thorny leaves.

Thank you all very much for viewing, commenting, and facing my Bumble Bee photo yesterday and placing it on the Popular and Trending Pages.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice lighting - ideal for b&w
October 4th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely image
October 4th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise