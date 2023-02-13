Previous
Asian Beetle by skipt07
255 / 365

Asian Beetle

For the 2023 FoR Challenge
I saw this beetle crawling on a TV table so I tried a quick macro that didn't turn out all that well. I did some editing in an attempt to add some pizzaz
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool! There's no mistaking that "m" on the head.
March 2nd, 2023  
