Landscape #5 by skipt07
263 / 365

Landscape #5

For the 2023 FoR Challenge - Landscape
This is a barn not too far from where we live. It was a prey day, but that seems to have gotten lost in the black-and-white version.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great country view with the trees, fields and barn! Love the light on the fat field and the interesting skyscape- fav
March 2nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice range of tonal values.
March 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
