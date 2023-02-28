Sign up
Circles
For the 2023 FoR Challenge - Circles
To finish out the month. This was the light over our table when my wife and I enjoyed lunch at Red Lobster. Concentric circles are made up of the light bulb, and lampshade.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Tags
for2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - a great find for the challenge - fav
March 2nd, 2023
