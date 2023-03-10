Volleyball Season is Back

The 7th and 8th grade volleyball season is upon us. Our granddaughter made the team but there is a lot of apprehension amount the two teams. The school district hired a new coach at the end of the season last year and she is causing a lot of turmoil among the players and her assistant coach. Our granddaughter was one and might still be in the coach's crosshairs. The coach is not a coach, she is more of an instigator and divider. She tries to pit players against players and the players against the assistant coach. Our granddaughter is number 30.