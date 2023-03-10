Previous
Volleyball Season is Back by skipt07
Volleyball Season is Back

The 7th and 8th grade volleyball season is upon us. Our granddaughter made the team but there is a lot of apprehension amount the two teams. The school district hired a new coach at the end of the season last year and she is causing a lot of turmoil among the players and her assistant coach. Our granddaughter was one and might still be in the coach's crosshairs. The coach is not a coach, she is more of an instigator and divider. She tries to pit players against players and the players against the assistant coach. Our granddaughter is number 30.
Casablanca ace
Oof, hope those niggles get sorted out. Not good to have turmoil in a team, you need togetherness. All the best to number 30!
March 10th, 2023  
Dianne
Sounds an awful situation.
March 10th, 2023  
