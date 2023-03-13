Previous
Late Dinner by skipt07
Late Dinner

My wife and I had a late evening dinner at a local favorite, the Hickory Grille. There weren't many patrons at the time which made our dining experience more enjoyable.
I did some editing to bring out the reds.
Dawn ace
Really nice editing with the pops of red
March 13th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat use of SC
March 13th, 2023  
