271 / 365
Late Dinner
My wife and I had a late evening dinner at a local favorite, the Hickory Grille. There weren't many patrons at the time which made our dining experience more enjoyable.
I did some editing to bring out the reds.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2845
photos
176
followers
167
following
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Dawn
ace
Really nice editing with the pops of red
March 13th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat use of SC
March 13th, 2023
