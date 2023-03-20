Previous
Going For The Dink by skipt07
Going For The Dink

Our granddaughter, on the front line, scored with a dink. A nice gentle tap to clear the net and fall to the floor on the opponent's side of the net. Skylar is coming in with a follow-up should our granddaughter have missed the shot.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful action shot
March 23rd, 2023  
