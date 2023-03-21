Sign up
276 / 365
Going for the Block
The whole month of March has been consumed with volleyball games as the season winds down.
Granddaughter going for the block
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
3
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2850
photos
175
followers
167
following
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th March 2023 5:29pm
*lynn
ace
Great timing and capture of your granddaughter and others! nice lighting and reflections
March 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A well timed action shot
March 31st, 2023
Randy Lubbering
It's a great game and a great photo
March 31st, 2023
