Storm Damage

We have had two high wind storms pass through our area in the past two weeks. Both times we were without power. The first time for 25 hours and the second time for a little over 3 days. Another one was headed our way this past Wednesday but it either fizzled out or went another direction. Fortunately, a good friend of ours wasn't affected by either storm and he loaned us his generator. After the second one, our youngest daughter and I each bought our own generators. This is just one of many trees that were uprooted. We are grateful that none of us were hurt nor did we have any property damage.



Happy April Fools Day! 😵

