Massive Tree Root by skipt07
Massive Tree Root

Another tree that fell victim to the high winds. Fortunately, this one fell into an open field.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Pam ace
The wind has been crazy this week. That is a huge tree. I am glad it fell in a open field.
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
It’s amazing how such big trees get uprooted a fab shot
April 7th, 2023  
