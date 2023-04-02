Sign up
278 / 365
Massive Tree Root
Another tree that fell victim to the high winds. Fortunately, this one fell into an open field.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
2
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2852
photos
175
followers
167
following
278
3
2
Composition and Design
SM-G970U
1st April 2023 4:38pm
Pam
ace
The wind has been crazy this week. That is a huge tree. I am glad it fell in a open field.
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
It’s amazing how such big trees get uprooted a fab shot
April 7th, 2023
