See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil

In English, this expression is generally used in reference to those who choose to turn a blind eye to wrongdoings; but its original meaning, rooted in Confucianism, is to teach prudence and the importance of avoiding evil.



It is believed that Buddhist monks brought the expression from India to Japan by way of China around the 8th century. In Japan, it is typically depicted by three monkeys -- one covering its eyes, the next covering its ears and the third its mouth --because of the pun on zaru (an archaic suffix used to negate a verb) which sounds very similar to the Japanese for monkey.



By the 17th century, a group of three monkeys had become a popular depiction on Japanese Buddhist temples. The most famous is found on the third panel of an eight-panel sculpture on the Sacred Stable at the Toshogu Shrine in Nikko (about 150 km north of Tokyo), which was built in 1617.



Sometimes, a fourth monkey is shown either crossing its arms or covering its genitals, which represents "sezaru" (do no evil). This aligns with the quote attributed to Confucius: “Look not at what is contrary to propriety; listen not to what is contrary to propriety; speak not what is contrary to propriety; make no movement which is contrary to propriety” (Analects of Confucius).