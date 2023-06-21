Sign up
309 / 365
Magnolia Blossom
During our walk through Buhl Park, we came across this Magnolia bush which was in bloom. We don't recall seeing this bush in bloom before this.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details
Taken
21st June 2023 3:56pm
Tags
buhlfarmpark
Kathy
ace
Good clear look at the cupped flower
June 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
June 22nd, 2023
