Grape Leaf Detail by skipt07
311 / 365

Grape Leaf Detail

On Saturday my wife and I drove to Ohio for an appointment I had for the VA. While there we enjoyed breakfast a Perkins Restaurant and visited a Barnes and Nobel Store. I found a great magazine dealing with Canon cameras and a nice book of black and white photos that I thought was a book of printed photos done by Ansel Adams that was greatly reduced in price. As it turned out, it was a book of photos by a photographer that went to Yosemite and photographed some of the same places Adams had photographed years ago.
But looking at the b&w photos got those juices flowing in me to do some b&w. I went outside today just before the storms moved into our area.

Thank you for all the views, kind comments, and faves of my Magnolia Blossom placing it on the Popular and Trending pages!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Excellent b&w
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What great processing
June 26th, 2023  
