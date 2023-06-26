Grape Leaf Detail

On Saturday my wife and I drove to Ohio for an appointment I had for the VA. While there we enjoyed breakfast a Perkins Restaurant and visited a Barnes and Nobel Store. I found a great magazine dealing with Canon cameras and a nice book of black and white photos that I thought was a book of printed photos done by Ansel Adams that was greatly reduced in price. As it turned out, it was a book of photos by a photographer that went to Yosemite and photographed some of the same places Adams had photographed years ago.

But looking at the b&w photos got those juices flowing in me to do some b&w. I went outside today just before the storms moved into our area.



Thank you for all the views, kind comments, and faves of my Magnolia Blossom placing it on the Popular and Trending pages!