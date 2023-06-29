Previous
Double or a Quad?
Double or a Quad?

Our daughter has these Irises growing in one of her flower beds. They look different from regular Irises and I'm not sure if they are double or quadruple Irises or a different type.
29th June 2023

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Cathy
An explosion of color! Wow!
July 6th, 2023  
