315 / 365
Double or a Quad?
Our daughter has these Irises growing in one of her flower beds. They look different from regular Irises and I'm not sure if they are double or quadruple Irises or a different type.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
3
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2893
photos
176
followers
167
following
87% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
29th June 2023 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cathy
An explosion of color! Wow!
July 6th, 2023
