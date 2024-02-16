Previous
I took my wife out for dinner at a Chinese restaurant. I took my camera with me because I knew it would be dark by the time we returned home and I wanted to get a picture of this building at night for this challenge. I knew from experience that this building looks wonderful at night the way it is aesthetically lighted. Sometimes more of the office lights are on when the cleaning crews are doing their job. But not tonight. I pulled into the parking lot across the road and thought about trying to get some light trails from passing cars, but it had started snowing and I was afraid the the lens would be spotted from melting snow.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48915/flash-of-red-week-3-begins-on-monday-the-12th-of-february
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

ace
@skipt07
Beryl Lloyd ace
But still wonderful and quite eerie ! with the up lights and the bare trees in silhouette!
February 18th, 2024  
