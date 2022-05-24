Previous
And Then There Were Two by skipt07
And Then There Were Two

I zeroed in on these two remaining dandelion seeds and did some over-the-top editing.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two. It's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
June 3rd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
And then did you set them free to populate your lawn next spring? ;)
June 3rd, 2022  
