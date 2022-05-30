Sign up
280 / 365
Backlit Trees
I mentioned in my other post that we celebrated Memorial Day on Saturday. So today we bought sandwiches at a restaurant and drove to a park and had a picnic. As the sun was setting behind these trees I snapped a shot with my phone. [BoB]
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two. It's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
2675
photos
176
followers
165
following
76% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Eclectic
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
30th May 2022 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
