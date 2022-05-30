Previous
Backlit Trees by skipt07
Backlit Trees

I mentioned in my other post that we celebrated Memorial Day on Saturday. So today we bought sandwiches at a restaurant and drove to a park and had a picnic. As the sun was setting behind these trees I snapped a shot with my phone. [BoB]
ace
@skipt07
