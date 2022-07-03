Sign up
289 / 365
Side Shot
Here is the side view of my wife's 4th of July table decorations. [BoB]
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty
July 7th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Beautiful image, as it should be!
July 7th, 2022
