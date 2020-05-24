Sign up
Photo 732
Hard at Work
Decided to post this even though it's fuzzy. Propped my little Fuji on the railing of my deck, set the timer and continued mowing my back lawn! Action shot!
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th May 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
back
,
lawn
,
action shot
,
mowing lawn
Lesley
ace
I admire your hard work.
May 24th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@tinley23
I only do this in fits and starts! Feels good to get it done, though.
May 24th, 2020
