Photo 733
Some Stuff from the Junk Drawer
An attempt at a flat lay composition with some random items from my kitchen junk drawer. Some of them refused to lay flat, though.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1082
photos
29
followers
39
following
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Views
2
365
FinePix XP60
25th May 2020 12:35pm
junkdrawer
,
technique-flatlay
