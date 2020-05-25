Previous
Next
Some Stuff from the Junk Drawer by spanishliz
Photo 733

Some Stuff from the Junk Drawer

An attempt at a flat lay composition with some random items from my kitchen junk drawer. Some of them refused to lay flat, though.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise