Photo 976
Trees in the Sunshine
Lovely sunny day today, but very cold, so I took a short walk, photographed some trees, came home to warm up!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd January 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
blue
,
sunshine
