Photo 1454
Green and Blue with Cloud
Yesterday’s sky was a lovely bright blue.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tree
green
sky
blue
mayhalf22
Mags
ace
Nice POV with beautiful blue sky!
May 16th, 2022
