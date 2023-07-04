Sign up
Today’s Bird Visitors
The blue jay was here this morning and the dove this afternoon. There were other birds too but I didn’t get their pictures.
4th July 2023
Liz Milne
Tags
birds
,
collage
,
dove
,
bluejay
Corinne C
Nice pics and collage
July 4th, 2023
