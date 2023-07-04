Previous
Today’s Bird Visitors by spanishliz
Photo 1866

Today’s Bird Visitors

The blue jay was here this morning and the dove this afternoon. There were other birds too but I didn’t get their pictures.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Liz Milne

Corinne C ace
Nice pics and collage
July 4th, 2023  
