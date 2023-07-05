Sign up
Previous
Photo 1867
Around Home
Too hot to venture far so just around my front porch.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4589
photos
40
followers
56
following
511% complete
Tags
birds
,
flower
,
collage
,
daylily
Mags
ace
Lovely collage and captures!
July 6th, 2023
