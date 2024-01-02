Sign up
Photo 2048
Just Chilling
The doves are so pretty and they are getting used to me enough to just chill on my porch.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5147
photos
40
followers
53
following
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd January 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
dove
Dawn
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024
