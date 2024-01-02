Previous
Just Chilling by spanishliz
Photo 2048

Just Chilling

The doves are so pretty and they are getting used to me enough to just chill on my porch.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise