New Socks by spanishliz
Photo 2049

New Socks

I thought I might model my new Christmas socks, and use the pic for a couple of tags - including the "body part" selfie and the "new" theme for the 52 week challenge.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
561% complete

carol white ace
Love them, they look very cosy
January 3rd, 2024  
