Photo 2337
He's Glad I'm Home
So are the other birds and little animals. I wasn't away very long, but they all came rushing back.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
peanuts
,
blue jay
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
October 18th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Cute. Such lovely colors
October 18th, 2024
