Ducks and Geese by spanishliz
Ducks and Geese

I took this picture by the bay last winter. There were many, many birds.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Another cool edit!
August 10th, 2022  
