Battle of Britain Day
It's the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain this year. This is at the RCAF Museum in Trenton, Ontario.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1363
photos
31
followers
41
following
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
27th September 2006 3:41pm
Tags
airplane
,
memorial
,
aeroplane
,
battle of britain
