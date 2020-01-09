Sign up
Stranger Number 020 - Erika
Erika is a spunky and fun young lady who was taking our food order after a round of golf. She spied my camera and asked if I was taking pictures, which allowed me the opportunity to add her to my list of 100 strangers, my 20th. Slow progress.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Strangers
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th January 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
stranger
