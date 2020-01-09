Previous
Stranger Number 020 - Erika by stray_shooter
50 / 365

Erika is a spunky and fun young lady who was taking our food order after a round of golf. She spied my camera and asked if I was taking pictures, which allowed me the opportunity to add her to my list of 100 strangers, my 20th. Slow progress.
9th January 2020

