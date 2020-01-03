Previous
52 Week Challenge - Resolution by stray_shooter
12 / 365

52 Week Challenge - Resolution

I'm going to give the 52 week challenge a try in hopes that it motivates me to honor my resolution to keep posting throughout the year. So this little baby in the photo should be seeing its shutter count increase exponentially!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
3% complete

