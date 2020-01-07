Street Shot Tuesday '20 01

I'm trying to do more street photography this year, so to up the motivation I'm declaring Tuesdays my day for street shots. Here's my first, and it intrigued me because there was so much going on here. Mama seems to have her hands full, presently with the dog (although I can't tell which end is which), one child who seems to have lost his shoes, making the swing dismount rather interesting, and the infant, who everyone else seems to be oblivious to as he appears to be tumbling out of his swing seat.



I'm happy to report that the dog was neutralized, I did eventually ensure that he has a head, the shoeless kid did not scrape his feet up too badly, and the little rolly-polly infant managed to stay secured in his swing seat.