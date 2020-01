Down On The Boardwalk

This week's entry for the 52 Week Challenge, which is a landscape shot this week. This is my most common haunt, Laguna Beach. Those streaks in the sky are contrails from jets flying north-south along the California coast. The fact that they are not dispersed (very unusual in these parts) indicates that there was absolutely no wind that day. Good thing, as it made for a very summer-like day. Beach goers seemed to agree.