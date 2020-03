Desert Beacon

My entry for this week's Capture 52 theme, which is "Not Quite Right." The lighthouse is not what you might think. On Balboa Island, in Newport Beach, California, the islands of the residential streets are decorated with a variety of miniature lighthouses. I shot a few of them, thinking initially that those alone might suffice to meet the NQR theme, but then I decided that placing one of them in the desert would certify it as REALLY Not Quite Right.