Photo 448
Street Shot Tuesday '20 08
I spotted these two, errrrr, three gentlemen sitting on a bench and gazing out at the harbor in Newport Beach. One of these is not like the other.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Tags
b&w
statue
street shot
