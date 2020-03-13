Sign up
Photo 451
Flamingo Friday '20 09
You don't see flamingos swimming around like ducks too often. I guess the water has to be reasonably deep for maximum efficiency.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd March 2020 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
flamingo
,
flamingo friday
Taffy
ace
What a happy sight!
March 14th, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
Legend says he actually just walking underneath and only pretending to swim to mess with our heads. Hahaha. Awesome shot of this rare scene Ron!
March 14th, 2020
