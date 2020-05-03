Sign up
Photo 454
Tunnel to the Ocean
Another shot taken by the iPhone and the HDR application. This was taken on the same day as the one I uploaded yesterday. Couldn't pass up the natural framing!
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Ron
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
iphone
beach
ocean
tunnel
Taffy
The framing is great. Looks like a wonderful place to be outdoors.
May 4th, 2020
