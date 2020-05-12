Previous
Fashionably Late Dinner by stray_shooter
Photo 463

Fashionably Late Dinner

I decided to use another shot from my cousin's place overlooking the Pacific Ocean for this evening's offer. This one captured the sun rays a little better and I silhouetted the guests to a greater degree. Pops on black.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Ron

Photo Details

