Photo 463
Fashionably Late Dinner
I decided to use another shot from my cousin's place overlooking the Pacific Ocean for this evening's offer. This one captured the sun rays a little better and I silhouetted the guests to a greater degree. Pops on black.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365.
Tags
sunset
,
wildlife
,
hummingbird
,
seascape
,
laguna beach
