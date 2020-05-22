Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 472
Flamingo Friday '20 13
Another image take from the archive to complete this week's FF. Not worrying yet. If look closely you can see the water droplet on the tip of his beak.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
924
photos
84
followers
66
following
129% complete
View this month »
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Photo A Day Current
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flamingo
,
flamingo-friday
,
flamingo friday
Elizabeth
ace
Pretty contrast with the pink bird and blue green water! When the zoo reopens, I’d love to get some flamingo pics.
May 23rd, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Lovin' the leotards this one's wearin'. Fabulous feather coloring on his back.
May 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close