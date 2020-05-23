Previous
Jacaranda Detail by stray_shooter
Photo 473

Jacaranda Detail

Playing again with the macro lens on the mirrorless. Jacarandas are noteworthy for their lush lavender blossoms, one of which I posted several days ago, but I really like their foliage and color. And they grow quickly too! Pops on black.
