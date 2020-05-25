Previous
Warplane Flyover by stray_shooter
Warplane Flyover

Over the past couple of weeks there have been flyovers by the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds around the U.S. They are saluting and honoring the medical professionals who have been working through the COVID-19 ordeals. Today in Southern California a group of vintage warplanes took to the skies to say thanks and also to salute our military veterans as today is Memorial Day here, the day on which we honor our fallen military members. I couldn't decide which I liked best, so the solution to that was a collage. It was a real attention-getter.
