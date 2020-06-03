Sign up
Photo 484
Stages of Rose
The ol' back yard roses again. The various stages of the blooms had me intrigued. So I took a picture of them.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
936
photos
85
followers
70
following
132% complete
View this month »
2
Photo A Day Current
ILCE-7RM4
30th May 2020 10:09am
View Info
View All
Public
View
red
flower
rose
