Sunset Between the Trees by stray_shooter
Sunset Between the Trees

My candidate for this week's Capture 52 challenge, the theme of which is sunrises/sunsets. I can't do the sunrise thing, but I sure as heck can make time for a sunset.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Ron

@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Wylie ace
lovely colour. Sunsets are definitely easier:)
June 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours what a lovely scene.

I don't do sunrises either. By my way of thinking, anyone who is up before sunrise must have wet the bed. ha ha. fav
June 16th, 2020  
