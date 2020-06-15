Sign up
Photo 496
Sunset Between the Trees
My candidate for this week's Capture 52 challenge, the theme of which is sunrises/sunsets. I can't do the sunrise thing, but I sure as heck can make time for a sunset.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
seascape
,
52wc-2020-w25
Wylie
ace
lovely colour. Sunsets are definitely easier:)
June 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours what a lovely scene.
I don't do sunrises either. By my way of thinking, anyone who is up before sunrise must have wet the bed. ha ha. fav
June 16th, 2020
