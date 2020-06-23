Sign up
Photo 504
Street Shot Tuesday '20 13
Stretch, flex, do knee bends......and go get ice cream.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
3
1
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
957
photos
90
followers
75
following
138% complete
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
25th May 2020 12:29pm
Tags
b&w
,
candid
,
street shot
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid, love the idea of ice cream afterwards ;-)
June 24th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Being outside by the beach beats Zoom fitness any day.
June 24th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav in B & W
June 24th, 2020
