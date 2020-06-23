Previous
Next
Street Shot Tuesday '20 13 by stray_shooter
Photo 504

Street Shot Tuesday '20 13

Stretch, flex, do knee bends......and go get ice cream.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous candid, love the idea of ice cream afterwards ;-)
June 24th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Being outside by the beach beats Zoom fitness any day.
June 24th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav in B & W
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise