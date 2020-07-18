2020 Motorcycle Adventure, Day 11

With the national gathering having concluded, we sadly had to begin the long journey home. We began heading west, but decided to shut it down before dark. As we pulled up to the hotel, I spied the setting sun and the rays and instructed my riding friends to hold it there and wait for me to grab a photo. After nearly two weeks of putting up with me and my cameras they have somewhat grudgingly resigned to my photo ops and insistence on capturing the moment...mostly because they know the result will usually be something worth keeping. Like this.