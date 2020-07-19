2020 Motorcycle Adventure, Day 10

Another day of crossing the U.S. countryside, and another stop for the evening. I took this photo with my iPhone using a third party application that enhances the phone's HDR capabilities and was please with the result.



We are stopped at a frozen custard stand here following a great barbecue dinner. Those who don't have the chance to enjoy frozen custard are unfortunate indeed, and I count myself in that group. It's something that seems to be restricted pretty much to the midwestern U.S., so I always look for some in my travels there. It's so much richer, smoother, and tastier than plain ol' soft serve, and I'm always thrilled when there's a chance to grab some.