2020 Motorcycle Adventure, Day 10 by stray_shooter
Photo 529

2020 Motorcycle Adventure, Day 10

Another day of crossing the U.S. countryside, and another stop for the evening. I took this photo with my iPhone using a third party application that enhances the phone's HDR capabilities and was please with the result.

We are stopped at a frozen custard stand here following a great barbecue dinner. Those who don't have the chance to enjoy frozen custard are unfortunate indeed, and I count myself in that group. It's something that seems to be restricted pretty much to the midwestern U.S., so I always look for some in my travels there. It's so much richer, smoother, and tastier than plain ol' soft serve, and I'm always thrilled when there's a chance to grab some.
Ron

@stray_shooter
Jenn ace
Great job with the colors
August 21st, 2020  
