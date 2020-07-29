Previous
Who, Me? by stray_shooter
This pelican gave me the same look that many of my photographic subjects do. Interesting that at this angle you can't see much of his pouch. I suppose if you're a fish, that might be the view you get....just before, .....well.....
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Ron

