Photo 522
Who, Me?
This pelican gave me the same look that many of my photographic subjects do. Interesting that at this angle you can't see much of his pouch. I suppose if you're a fish, that might be the view you get....just before, .....well.....
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Ron
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Photo Details
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th June 2020 1:20pm
Tags
wildlife
pelican
doesn't like me
